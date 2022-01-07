Saturna Capital CORP Purchases 16,993 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $17,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,300,000 after purchasing an additional 282,409 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after buying an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,822,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.