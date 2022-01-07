Saturna Capital CORP Purchases 765 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $81,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.88 and a 200-day moving average of $167.06.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

