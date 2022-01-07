Saturna Capital CORP Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $259.11 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.70 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.79 and a 200-day moving average of $240.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

