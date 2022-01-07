Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.58

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.58 and last traded at $54.37, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.68%.

In other news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,859 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Saul Centers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 284,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

