Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.21

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.21 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.06), with a volume of 5,333,318 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £74.31 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00.

Savannah Resources Company Profile (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

