Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SVFD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,835. Save Foods has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 103.14% and a negative net margin of 734.41%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Save Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of Save Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Save Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $792,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Save Foods by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

