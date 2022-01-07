Scapa Group (OTCMKTS:SXGAF) Trading Up 0.3%

Scapa Group plc (OTCMKTS:SXGAF)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91.

Scapa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SXGAF)

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers wound dressings and topical skin care solutions; first aid and personal care products; skin adhesives and medical-grade substrates; and customize adhesive formulations for various applications.

