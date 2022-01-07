Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €172.00 ($195.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €158.75 ($180.40).

Shares of SU opened at €172.04 ($195.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €150.07. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

