Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Trading Down 5.3%

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s share price fell 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. 895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 103,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.54) by $2.26. The business had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter.

About Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

