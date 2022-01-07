SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Update

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,800 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 563,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth $1,379,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 21.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 70.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 416,658 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 47.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPL traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.84. 850,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,307. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.29. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

