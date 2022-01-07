Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-8.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.59.

SMG stock opened at $159.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

