Scry.info (DDD) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $1,918.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scry.info has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

