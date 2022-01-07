Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $91,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Seagen by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 38.9% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Seagen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,154,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $198,251.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 473,135 shares of company stock worth $77,587,983 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.00. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

