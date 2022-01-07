Sean F. Scanlan Sells 1,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $20,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,857,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,967,000 after purchasing an additional 84,728 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,083,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,143,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,890,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 777,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

