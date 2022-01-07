Sean F. Scanlan Sells 1,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $20,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $37.17.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
