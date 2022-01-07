Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.89. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$40.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.27.

OVV opened at C$48.46 on Friday. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$19.86 and a one year high of C$50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -14.70%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

