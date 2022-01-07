Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

PHX stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.91. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 611,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 282.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 296,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 931.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 272,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,503.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 40,803 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,030.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 215,179 shares of company stock worth $533,991. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.67%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

