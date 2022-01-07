Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,815,000 after buying an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,470,000 after buying an additional 480,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $70,208,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEYS opened at $192.16 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.09 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.18 and a 200-day moving average of $176.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

