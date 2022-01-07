Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Amundi bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 520,144 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after purchasing an additional 190,635 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 169.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $337.36 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.62 and its 200 day moving average is $317.23. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

