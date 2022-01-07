SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SKLTY stock remained flat at $$48.86 during trading hours on Friday. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262. SEEK has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $52.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34.

Get SEEK alerts:

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.