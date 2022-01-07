SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) PT Raised to 1,600.00 at Morgan Stanley

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from 1,350.00 to 1,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.90.

SEGXF stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

