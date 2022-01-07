Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Shares Down 2.2%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.74. Approximately 210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

Seneca Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNF)

Seneca Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Seneca Savings. The firm engages in accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, residential construction loans, and consumer loans.

