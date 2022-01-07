Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,988. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.12 and a 200-day moving average of $231.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

