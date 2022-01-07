Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Buys 1,628 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,127,000 after buying an additional 1,711,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 196,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,708,125. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.