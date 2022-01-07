Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after buying an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 371,757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after purchasing an additional 265,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cabot by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cabot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

