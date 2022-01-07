Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $66.91 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $256,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

