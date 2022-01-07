SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BioLife Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 58.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $269,495.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $43,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,527 shares of company stock worth $9,371,042 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLFS opened at $32.20 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.03 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

