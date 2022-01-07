SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of SI-BONE worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 198.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 456,061 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at $9,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 630.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 188,779 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at $5,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 170,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $104,108.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,768 shares of company stock valued at $427,168 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

