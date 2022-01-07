SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 645.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,652 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,977,000 after buying an additional 537,407 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,617,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after buying an additional 277,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,615,000 after buying an additional 120,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PFSI stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares worth $2,985,150. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

