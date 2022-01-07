SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of Lumber Liquidators worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

LL stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.42. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

