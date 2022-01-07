SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 625,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Energous as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Energous by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 639,827 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Energous by 1,409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 426,383 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Energous by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 410,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 135,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. 14.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Energous stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. Energous Co. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $28,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,041.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,868 shares of company stock worth $99,828. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

