SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Ingles Markets as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingles Markets by 436.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $87.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In other Ingles Markets news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.