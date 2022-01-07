Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.92

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.92 and traded as high as C$5.13. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.06, with a volume of 227,670 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.96.

The company has a market capitalization of C$354.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.21.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

