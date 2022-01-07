Shell Asset Management Co. Has $432,000 Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RadNet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in RadNet by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 923,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 107,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RadNet alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $274,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.