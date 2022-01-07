Shell Asset Management Co. Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 34.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.24.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

