Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $477,000 in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 127,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

