Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 120 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA stock opened at $198.29 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.47 and a 52 week high of $202.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

