Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 150 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 136.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

