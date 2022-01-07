Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 540 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

