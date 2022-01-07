Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 60,699 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,838 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 60,699 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $250,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.34.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $313.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $212.03 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

