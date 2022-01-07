Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 611 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Match Group by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.51 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

