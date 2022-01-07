Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.87

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 3037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

