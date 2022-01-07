Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 50.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.96.

SHOP stock opened at $1,178.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,479.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,478.65. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

