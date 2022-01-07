Short Interest in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rises By 48.3%

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the November 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NYSE:AEG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.27. 8,049,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 312.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

