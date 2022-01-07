Short Interest in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Grows By 41.7%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 692.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 106,409 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATAQ opened at $9.81 on Friday. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

