Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Decreases By 31.5%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of BKRIY opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.