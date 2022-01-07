Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Decreases By 37.6%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,236. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 50.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

