Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Decreases By 37.6%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,236. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
