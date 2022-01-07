Short Interest in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Rises By 28.1%

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NYSE:CWT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.63. 164,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

