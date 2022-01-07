Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Rises By 50.9%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. 26,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,185. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTGLY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CD Projekt has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $73.10.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

