Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Decreases By 57.6%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:CRHKY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. 27,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,880. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

