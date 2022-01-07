Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Rises By 200.0%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CLCGY opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. Clicks Group has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

